CAPE CARTERET — A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and new business occupancy restrictions will go into effect in Cape Carteret Friday as a result of an amendment to the state of emergency declared last month to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The amendment proclamation was signed late Wednesday by Mayor Will Baker and released by Town Manager Zach Steffey.
It states that, “…it shall be unlawful for any person(s) to be at any location other than their place of residence for any purpose,” but lists the following exceptions.
- Travel to and from a place of work deemed essential under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121.
- Travel for the essential purposes described in Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121.
The proclamation also states that “travel to and within the Town of Cape Carteret is limited to Carteret County property owners and their immediate family members or members of their households with which they typically reside,” with the following exceptions:
- Persons who are traveling in a manner consistent with Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121.
- Traffic through town will not be restricted on state-maintained roads: Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
- Persons who reside in a property that is rented, so long as the rental term is longer than 30 days.
The proclamation also imposes restrictions on the number of people allowed inside essential businesses.
It states that, “Retail establishments that are deemed to be ‘essential businesses’ as defined in Governor Cooper’s Executive Order Number 121 shall limit their occupancy to 50% of the total allowable persons that are indicated on their approved Maximum Occupancy Placard.”
In addition, the proclamation states that, “Individuals who have traveled out of State; or, to a known COVID-19 hotspot; or, outside of the United States, are encouraged to self-quarantine upon returning to their property in Cape Carteret and to restrict their movement to seeking medical care, if necessary.”
New short-term rentals – less than 30 days in duration – are now prohibited in town.
The town boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street will remain open to pass-holders as long as passholders abide by social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Town parks will also remain open under the same guidelines.
The proclamation also states, “Property owners are encouraged to wear face coverings when in public, pursuant to the current guidance provided by the United State Centers for Disease Control and Protection.”
The proclamation does not restrict essential government functions.
The restrictions are enforceable by local law enforcement agencies, including the town police department.
Violations, according to the proclamation, could constitute a misdemeanor under state statutes and town ordinances, punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
