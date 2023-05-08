BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education recognized 21 county public school students who have been selected to attend the 2023 NC Governor’s School, which is a four-week summer program for gifted and talented high school students.
Members also honored students who placed in recent SkillsUSA and Future Business Leaders of America competitions.
The board celebrated the students’ accomplishments during its monthly meeting, held May 2 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Governor’s School is a highly competitive summer program for students gifted in academics and the arts.
Heather Boston, director of the academically and intellectually gifted program, as well as the director for the multi-system of support program, said the number of students selected from Carteret County doubled from last year.
“We are thrilled to learn that 21 students were selected from Carteret County Public Schools, more than doubling the number of students accepted last school year,” she said.
After submitting names at the local level for Governor’s School, students are then presented before a state-level selection committee that determines acceptance based on strong academic history, written essays, extracurricular activities and a performance/portfolio for the arts.
Those selected from Croatan High School and the area they were selected for are: Natalia Melbard, mathematics; Matthew Quispe, English; Hazel Scott, natural sciences; Noah Whitley, choral music; Paige Sonzogni, bassoon; Ella Reed, choral music; Paul Merville, trombone; Jadyn Melby, choral music; Karalyn Marsh, choral music; Emily Garman, clarinet; and Leah Gadams, saxophone.
Those selected from East Carteret High School are: Nery Resendiz-Garcia, mathematics; Madeline Lindenmuth, clarinet; Kennedy Pittman, dance; and Andie Migliore, clarinet.
Those selected from West Carteret High School are: Cameron Johnson, mathematics; Hailey Luther, mathematics; Kenley Riley, social science; Destiny Howell, percussion; Dylan Livingston-Keeter, euphonium; and Chloe Avon, dance.
Students who placed in April in NC SkillsUSA and the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state leadership conference in Greensboro were also recognized. Students who placed in FBLA competitions from Broad Creek Middle School are: Krista DeStefano and JoJo LaSorsa, first place, Annual Chapter Activities Presentation; Ellie Spellman, first place, Digital Citizenship; Theo Merville and Maritzel Perez-De La Cruz, second place, Multimedia & Website Development; and Ryan Shusko, second place, Public Speaking.
Those who placed in FBLA competitions from Croatan High School (CHS) are: Mackenzie Sampson, first place, Computer Gaming & Simulation; and Anna Ferrell, second place, Introduction to Business Procedures. Those who placed from CHS in DECA are: Michael McCabe, second place, Quick Serve Restaurant Management.
Those who placed from East Carteret High School in SkillsUSA competitions are: Camdyn Ensminger, Bailey Willis, Brianna Mintz and Parker Hobgood, second place, Health Knowledge Bowl; and Hannah "Ryan" Sheppard, third place, Culinary Arts.
Those who placed in SkillsUSA competitions from West Carteret High School are: Ruth Hall, elected as State Officer for 2023-24; Isabelle Hall, Keira Duncan and Vinh Le, first place, Career Pathways Showcase (Health); Alejandra Monge, second place, Principles of Engineering Technology; and Itzel Alvardo-Ovando, second place, Health Occupations Professional Portfolio. Also placing in DECA competition from West Carteret was James Cain, third place, Professional Selling. In addition, Worth Stack placed third in FBLA competition in Personal Finance.
In other action, the board:
Adopted a resolution recognizing the week of May 1 as Teacher Appreciation Week.
Received the first reading of several policy revisions.
Received comments and updates on bond projects from Superintendent Richie Paylor.
Approved personnel matters.
Approved student transfers.
Approved fundraiser requests.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.