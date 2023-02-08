PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night agreed the town should try to sell steel it bought in May 2018 to construct a community building beside the town hall.
The board met for its monthly session in the town hall off Highway 58.
According to Town Clerk Bea Cunningham, the town paid $46,408 for the steel to build a 2,500 square foot structure to use for community gatherings and possibly for board meetings when big crowds are expected.
The town for several years included some money in its budget to actually build the structure, but after Hurricane Florence in September 2018 had to use the money for other purposes.
Mayor Dale Sowers suggested Monday night that he be allowed to try to find a buyer for the material. His idea was to use the money from a sale to build a smaller building that would be less expensive.
“We just can’t afford to put it together,” the mayor said. In fact, he said, it would cost $70,000 to $80,000 just to put in the concrete floor for the large structure. Construction and material costs have soared since the town bought the steel for the building. The town has $74,744.79 in the community building account, according to Cunningham.
Commissioner Walter Vinson asked if the town would get as much for the material as it originally paid. Mayor Sowers said, “No.”
Commissioner David Bragg said he’d hate to take a loss, but agreed the town should cut its losses if the building isn’t ever going to be constructed.
Vinson said he doesn’t see a need for a building at all at this time.
In the end, the board agreed, without a vote, to allow the mayor to seek offers for the material. Mayor Sowers said he will bring any offer or offers to the board for approval.
Some of the steel was stolen, and Cunningham said the town received $14,898,67 in insurance money after the theft.
The town already owns its original town hall and community building, an old and historic church on Peletier Loop Road, and it’s undergoing repairs.
The board, during its November 2022 meeting, voted unanimously to hire Mayor Sowers’ construction firm, DKS Construction, to do up to about $30,00 worth of the needed work on the former Unitarian Church, which dates to the early 1900s and has occasionally been used by a church group.
It could be used as a community building, eventually.
