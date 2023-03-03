MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City officials announced Thursday they have hired Anna Smith as public information officer.
Smith has been serving as town clerk and public information officer in Emerald Isle. She resigned that position in February and will work her last day there on Friday, March 10.
The Morehead City news release states, “Anna carries an impressive career portfolio of local government and communications experience with a strong familiarity of our city and region. Prior to her work with Emerald Isle, she served as Programs Manager & Director of Administrative Services for the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce as well as a Municipal Government Reporter with the Carteret County News-Times,” where one her responsibilities was coverage of Morehead City.
Smith is a graduate of Penn State University and holds a bachelor’s in communications and print journalism with a minor in Spanish.
She is also is a certified municipal clerk through the UNC School of Government and has attained additional certification from the FEMA Emergency Management Institute – Public Information Officer Course.
“I am grateful for my time spent as Emerald Isle’s town clerk and public information officer,” Smith said Friday. “It has allowed me to grow as a professional while working alongside an amazing team in a beautiful town. This community is truly special, and it has been a highlight of my career.”
She added that she looks forward to joining the town of Morehead City as the public information officer and getting to work with a top-notch team who has already been so supportive and welcoming.
“Morehead City has always held a special place in my heart, as my family has roots here that span more than 100 years," she said. "I am excited for this opportunity to be a part of the town’s staff, and for all that is to come in this role.”
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said he was sorry to see Smith leave but is happy for her new opportunity.
“Anna Smith is a wonderful professional, person and friend,” Zapp said. “She will be missed by the town of Emerald Isle. Anna has helped Emerald Isle enhance its communication efforts during her tenure. We wish her the very best in her new pursuits.”
Zapp said Emerald Isle is advertising for a new public information officer but is not advertising for a new town clerk.
He said current Human Resources Specialist Sarah Diehl, who at one time was town clerk in Emerald Isle, is a certified municipal clerk in North Carolina.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
