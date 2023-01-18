GLOUCESTER — Gloucester resident Bryan Blake received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Annual Banquet, Saturday, January 14.
The award was presented to Blake by Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the state’s highest honor for outstanding community service and civic accomplishments.
Kevin Keeler, secretary of the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors, submitted Blake’s nomination and solicited letters of support.
In his nomination, Keeler cited Blake’s 28 years of service as chief of the Marshallberg Voluntary Fire Department, making him one of the longest serving fire chiefs in Carteret County.
“He has been an active member of the MVFD and a community leader for almost 40 years,” Keeler wrote. “As the MVFD is a voluntary organization in the unincorporated area of Down East, Blake has carried out his duties as chief with no expectation of a government salary or pension. Yet he has demonstrated unwavering commitment to his department and to the protection and safety of the Marshallberg fire district, which includes Marshallberg, Gloucester, and Smyrna.
“Under Blake’s leadership, the MVFD improved (its) ISO (state insurance) rating from a 9 to a 4, benefitting homeowners and commercial property owners with lower insurance premiums,” Keeler continued. “Blake also ensured that his department was proactive in the wake of Hurricane Florence (in September 2018) with tree clearing, safety checks and supply distribution to community members that was active for weeks following the storm.”
Keeler also noted that Blake has supported the community in many other capacities. For 30 years he has led the Gloucester Mardi Gras, an annual celebration that helps raise funds for the Gloucester Community Club’s Woodrow and Mary Dudley Price scholarship fund. Gloucester Mardi Gras was featured in Our State magazine in 2010.
“Bryan and his wife, Barbara (Garrity-Blake), also founded the Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival in Gloucester, which celebrates North Carolina seafood and provides local-caught fare at no charge to raise awareness about the benefits of eating local seafood,” Keeler added. “The Wild Caught festival was featured on Bob Garner’s UNC-TV show, ‘This Weekend.’ Blake is also a builder of traditional North Carolina wooden boats, and a musician. He has hosted a monthly music jam in his home for 30 years, fostering a creative community of local musicians.”
Blake said Wednesday he was honored and surprised to receive the award.
“Not sure I really deserve it because most everything I've done has been a community effort,” he said. “I've had lots of help with the Gloucester Mardi Gras and Wild Caught festivals. My wife, Barbara, has been my number one; her name should be on the award with me.”
In addition, Blake said, “My friends, musicians and community members all pitch in to help make the festivals happen. The fire service is a group effort, too. “Our Marshallberg firefighters are first rate.”
In a support letter for Blake’s nomination by Keeler, Marshallberg resident Gail Cannon said, “Bryan has given more than any person I know to the betterment of our community. I have personally known Bryan for more than 50 years. In that time I have watched him broaden his vision and his abilities to lead both professionally and personally.”
She recalled a time when lightning struck a transformer about 50 feet from her home.
“Bryan and the whole fire department were there almost immediately to work to put the fire out before it was able to harm anyone or anything,” she wrote. “He patted me on the back and told that everything was going to be all right. What a relief that was. My home was built by my grandfather and means the world to me.”
Cannon also noted Blake’s talent in woodworking and boatbuilding, and his musicianship, especially in Zydeco band Unknown Tongues with his wife, Barbara.
“Bryan Blake is a perfect example of a man who values his community and is actually willing to show that sense of value by tireless hard work and thoughtfulness,” Cannon wrote.
Longtime UNC-Chapel Hill professor and popular musician Bland Simpson said Blake is known for helping with many events at Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island.
“I know him to be a most reliable man who in earlier times would have been referred to by his fellow citizens as the community’s true depend-upon. In short, Bryan Blake is a phenomenal resource when it comes to the history and lore of the North Carolina coast, particularly in the central-coast area ranging from Swansboro and Bogue Sound on up Core and Pamlico Sounds to Ocracoke.”
Dr. Andy Read, a professor and director of the Duke University Marine Laboratory on Pivers Island, also wrote a support letter for Blake.
“My wife and I live in the village of Gloucester, so the MVFD is our local fire department. We sleep well at night knowing that we are protected by Bryan and his colleagues,” Dr. Read wrote. “. In addition to their critical work as first responders, the MVFD serves a vital role in disaster relief. This was particularly the case following Hurricanes Isabel and Florence, which brought widespread devastation and misery to our local unincorporated communities Down East. With no other coordinated response forthcoming, the MVFD organized wellness checks, distributed critical supplies, and cleared trees from roads and private properties. All this hard and essential work was done on a volunteer basis…”
