The Morehead City Council has scheduled the required public hearing on Town Manager Ryan Eggleston’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which is balanced at $20.1 million in the general fund.
It also includes an $8.8 million water and sewer fund and a $1.3 million sanitation fund, for a total of $30.3 million.
The hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 in the council chambers in city hall at 1110 Bridges St.
In his budget message to the city council and town residents, Mr. Eggleston wrote that the budget doesn’t require an increase in the city’s property tax rate of 38 cents per $100 of assessed value or an increase in utility rates.
The proposed budget, Mr. Eggleston added, represents an increase of 0.82% over the current fiscal year’s revised budget.
The document is available for viewing in city hall and on the town’s website.
“In the years since COVID-19, we have a greater understanding of what revenues look like in this region,” Mr. Eggleston wrote in his budget message. “As a result, we have adjusted planning and inspection fees, real and personal taxes, as well as sales tax revenue to adequately account for what we have seen this past year. All these areas have surpassed our expectations, and we have adjusted our budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year accordingly. By doing so, we hope to provide the most accurate level of revenue forecasting possible.”
He said that although revenue has increased, personnel costs have, too.
“Inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years,” he wrote. “This, along with rising pension costs, rising post-retirement police supplementary benefit costs, performance and merit increases and increased health care insurance costs, all attribute to this surge.
“In 2022 and beyond, there is a vital need to significantly adjust current service levels or find additional resources to fund the services Morehead City residents and businesses have come to expect,” he added.
“Council and citizens are encouraged to identify budget issues and alternatives. Furthermore, this approach will require staff and employees to integrate performance measurement and productivity indicators into the budget.”
Mr. Eggleston said the city is moving toward more shared services within departments, when possible, to increase productivity while lowering costs.
“While we are very fortunate to emerge through the years of COVID-19 in a strong economic position, we must be creative in our efforts to deliver services more efficiently and cost effectively,” he wrote. “Increased sales tax numbers and growth of assessed property value have benefited the town, however, yearly increases in costs such as pension obligations, health insurance, wages, fuel, utilities, and other variables continue to be a hurdle we must overcome.”
The proposed budget includes money for a 4.7% cost-of-living adjustment for employees to address salary compression and market competitiveness, and to maintain the current performance plan with compensation percentages from 0 to 3% based on performance scores.
The property tax is expected to be the biggest source of general fund, or operation budget revenue, at $8.9 million.
In 2022, Morehead City employed 175 full-time workers and 45 part-times.
Public safety (police, fire and EMS service) is by far the largest expense in the general fund budget, listed at $12.7 million.
The budget must be adopted by June 30.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
