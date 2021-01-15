NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter is accepting decoration-free Christmas trees and wreaths to help care for orphaned and injured animals.
“It gives the animals something natural to interact with,” OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said. “They can nest in it or play in it. It gives them sensory activity. It can serve as bedding in the wintertime, and we use trees to serve as windbreaks on our outdoor enclosures when the wind is blowing.”
For example, last week, several trees that had been dropped off were being used as windbreaks on outdoor enclosures for ducks and other waterfowl. They could be seen in other large enclosures used for birds of prey such as owls, vultures and red-tailed hawks.
“Our red-tailed hawks like wreaths as well. This is the natural time of year when our birds of prey begin pairing up, and wreaths give them a nice area for that,” she said.
A large rat snake also had a tree in his indoor enclosure.
“Rat snakes like to climb trees,” Ms. Breen said.
Those wanting to bring their trees can drop them off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 100 Wildlife Way in Newport.
“We plan to take trees until people stop bringing them by,” Ms. Breen said.
Josiah Bedsole of Newport was among those dropping off trees Jan. 6.
“I collected the trees from around my neighborhood,” he said as he unloaded his trailer filled with Christmas trees. “I always come up to OWLS when we find an injured animal. We always bring them here.”
Mary Edinger of Havelock was also discarding a tree.
“All of our pets are rescues. We always make sure we pay it back to the shelters,” she said. “Anyway we can help, we try to give back to the community.”
Ms. Breen thanked those who have dropped off Christmas trees and provided other donations.
“We’ve had such an outpouring of generosity from people who are interested in helping us,” she said.
For more information about the Christmas tree program or other ways to help, call OWLS at 252-240-1200.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.