CARTERET COUNTY — Girl Scouts of the USA celebrated its 110th Birthday on March 12, and local scouts found a way to enjoy the entire week.
On March 6, scouts were encouraged wear their uniforms to church for Service Sunday.
March 7, there was a home activity called Just Dance when scouts were encouraged to dance for exercise. On March 8, the girls were asked to do a good deed for someone.
On Wednesday, March 9, girls were asked to take a bike ride, safely with a helmet, of course. March 10 was game night and scouts, their families and friends were invited to a Soundview Church in Newport to play Wii, Pacman, foosball, air hockey, ping-pong, cornhole and lots of board games.
Ice cream night was March 11. Scouts and their families were invited to Simply Natural Creamery in Morehead City and Fuzzy Peach in Cape Carteret for a discount on their favorite flavors. Girl Scout Birthday Week concluded March 12 with a lock-in at the Aquatic Center in Cape Carteret. Girls spent time swimming, snacking, playing Nerf Gun wars, watching one of their favorite movies, and ended with breakfast the morning of March 13.
For 110 years, Girl Scouts have found a way to make the impossible possible and do good deeds for their communities. From stocking their local food pantry, running for political office, volunteering at local animal shelters, holding powerful positions in globally recognized companies, or collecting winter coats for their community, there is no challenge too big or small for Girl Scouts or Girl Scout alums.
Six-year-old Penelope Kitsmiller is a Daisy and a member of Troop 1900. When asked about the lock-in, Penelope responded, "I loved everything! I loved meeting new girls from other troops. I had a blast playing the Nerf Gun fights! I was nervous to go, but I was happy to be with my troop and my Girl Scout leaders."
Carteret County Girl Scouts would like to give a big thank you to Soundview Church, Simply Natural Creamery, Fuzzy Peach, and the Aquatic Center.
