EMERALD ISLE — Roadwork on the Emerald Isle bridge will pause this weekend for a special event expected to bring additional traffic into town.
According to a release, the N.C. Department of Transportation will not have any lane closures on the bridge Friday through Sunday due to the Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K taking place Saturday.
After breaking for the summer tourism season, work resumed earlier this month on a project to extend the lifespan of the two-lane B. Cameron Langston Bridge that connects Emerald Isle to Cedar Point on the mainland.
NCDOT said daytime lane closures on the bridge will begin Monday, while nighttime closures will continue. The department’s contractor will be allowed to have one lane closed at any time during the weekdays, except between 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. The contractor will also be allowed to have one lane closed Saturdays and Sundays with no time restrictions.
Daytime lane closures are scheduled to last through early April, according to NCDOT, but will pause during high-travel times, including holidays and events.
