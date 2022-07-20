BOGUE — Bogue Mayor Robert O’Chat said he wants to see a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds used for paving projects in the town.
“We can combine some of those funds with Powell Bill funds,” he said during the council meeting Monday in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were allocated to municipalities to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Town clerk Shawne Southard said the town has $131,310 in ARPA funds for the 2022-23 fiscal budget.
“We have to obligate the funds by December 2024,” she said.
“We are planning on taking some of that out for paving, along with Powell Bill money,” Mayor O’Chat said.
The town has $21,000 in Powell Bill funds, which are set aside for street maintenance, in its 2022-23 budget.
Ms. Southard, who also serves as the town’s budget officer, said Bogue ended the 2021-22 fiscal year in the red. The town brought in $210,706, and had $170,282 in expenditures.
Mayor O’Chat, who serves as the board’s finance officer, said the town has a fund balance of $559,928, including the general fund, Powell Bill money and other revenues.
In other action, council members praised the recent inaugural Fourth of July celebration held by the five western county communities on July 3 at MacDaddy’s in Cape Carteret.
“It was a blast,” councilman Mike Crose said.
Ms. Southard, who serves on the planning committee for the event, said the group was meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to hold the celebration again next year and how they can improve.
All council members agreed it was a success. Mayor O’Chat said the only problem he saw was the traffic following the event.
“I know getting out afterwards was a pain, but they (law enforcement) did all they could,” he said. “It was just that crowded.”
Councilman David Padgett said the only issue he saw was the need for more food vendors.
“Food vendors ran out of food,” he said.
Mr. Crose asked Ms. Southard to thank the planning committee for their efforts to make the first event a success.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
