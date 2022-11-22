CHERRY POINT - With mounds of mashed potatoes and slow-roasted, bourbon turkey, the President and First Lady demonstrated their gratitude for the service of the U.S. Armed Forces Monday evening at Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point.
President Joe Biden and wife Jill visited approximately 400 Marines and sailors to celebrate Friendsgiving, a Thanksgiving celebration between friends.
The couple arrived at Cherry Point on Air Force One at approximately 6:30 p.m. for the annual tradition.
After greeting the room, President Biden spent a few minutes dishing out food in a buffet line before casually mingling around the individual tables.
This is the second time President Biden has held Friendsgiving at a military base in North Carolina. The first was observed last year at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.
On the menu this year was a buffet-style spread created by celebrity chef Robert Irvine featuring a seasonal salad of autumn greens, candied walnuts, shaved granny smith apples and fennel, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese topped with a citrus-white balsamic vinaigrette.
The main course consisted of slow-roasted, bourbon-brined turkey, complete with giblet gravy and cranberry-orange compote, and maple-mustard glazed spiral-cut smoked ham served with dried apricot condiments and dinner rolls.
On the side, Irvine prepared roasted garlic and creme fraiche mashed potatoes, brioche-cornbread stuffing with sage sausage and winter herbs, sweet potato casserole made with molasses, brown sugar glaze and toasted marshmallows, roasted brussels sprouts and butternut squash served with sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions.
During a speech to the troops Monday, President Biden drew on his first-hand experience by acknowledging the sacrifices made not only around the holidays, but daily by members of the Amed Forces and their families.
"I want to thank the spouses as well, because they put up with an awful lot because of your service," the President said. "I don't know how many birthdays you've had when there's been an empty chair back at your home, with your parents looking at that chair, wondering are you all right, especially if you're deployed."
While being flanked by some of the deadliest aviation equipment currently in service, an F35 stealth fighter jet and an AV8 ground attack aircraft, the President also commented on the unrivaled capabilities of the United States military.
"One of the things people don't understand until they run into you, is you are literally, not figuratively, the greatest fighting force, the best fighting force in the history of the world," Biden said. "It's not a joke. You really are an incredible group of women and men."
Though they did not give a speech, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper were also present Monday at Cherry Point after earlier attending the pardoning ceremony for two turkeys at the White House's South Lawn in Washington, D.C.
They were joined in the turkey pardon by another North Carolina congressman, Dan Bishop of the 9th District.
The turkeys, named Chocolate and Chip, were raised in Monroe by Ronnie Parker, chairman of the National Turkey Federation.
"First of all, the votes are in," President Biden said during the pardon, "There's no ballot stuffing. There's no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be our German Shepherd, Commander, knocking over the cranberry sauce on the table ... And now, based on their temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip."
A few hours later, First Lady Jill Biden also welcomed the official 2022 White House Christmas Tree.
The tree is an 18 1/2-foot Concolor Fir grown in Auburn, Penn. and will stand floor to ceiling in the White House's Blue Room.
"It will not only fill our room but fill our hearts as well," Jill Biden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.