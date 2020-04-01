CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret officials confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 within the county Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total so far to 15.
The county reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 March 20, and health officials said earlier this week they have collected more than 230 specimens for testing.
Of the 15 confirmed cases, nine individuals are considered recovered, according to the county.
Under guidance from the state, officials are only recommending testing for those with more severe symptoms of COVID-19, and health officials said the number of cases in Carteret County is not accurately reflected in the official case count.
Those with mild symptoms are being asked to self-isolate at home.
Health officials continue to recommend good respiratory hygiene and social distancing practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.