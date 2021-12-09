Peletier looks to the future with 2 new board members, fresh plans for future

PELETIER — Peletier swore in two new commissioners and one reelected official Monday night, then got right to work making plans for future efforts to better the town.
Newcomers Steven Overby and Tim Quinn, along with reelected longtime Commissioner Dan Taylor, took the oath of office then took their seats during a brief ceremony in the town hall off Highway 58.
Mr. Overby thanked his family, friends and the voters for electing him and said he was glad to see a good crowd in attendance.
“I like the participation increase,” he said. “That’s why I ran. I want to do what you want us to do.”
He quickly suggested the town bring in someone from the N.C. League of Municipalities to lead a work session on strategic planning in the wake of continued rapid growth and to work with officials to update ordinances. The rest of the board agreed and set the meeting for Thursday, Jan. 20.
Mr. Quinn also thanked voters and said he wants to work with the board.
“I hope we can move the town forward,” he said. “I’m glad to be here.”
Commissioners Larry Rhue, who finished fourth Nov. 2 in the race for three seats, and Alice Dunn, who lost a tie-breaking lot, took their seats for the last time at the beginning of the meeting, then stepped down to make way for the newcomers.
Ms. Dunn, who has served since the town was incorporated in 1996, said she plans to attend meetings and stay involved.
William Shanahan of Jacksonville, district court hudge for Onslow, Sampson, Jones and Duplin counties, swore in Mr. Overby. Lauren Marlette, a notary, swore in Mr. Quinn, and Mr. Taylor took the oath from Peletier town clerk Bea Cunningham.
Mayor Dale Sowers and holdover commissioners Walter Krause and David Bragg welcomed the new and returning board members.
Mayor Sowers said he met Monday with Emerald Isle town manager Matt Zapp to try to get a couple new things going in Peletier, particularly a yard waste pickup twice a year.
“He said he’d be glad to get with me and work on some numbers,” the mayor said of Mr. Zapp.
Emerald Isle has claw-type waste pickup trucks and contracts with other nearby towns to help them provide that service.
Mayor Sowers said he also mentioned Peletier needs money to put up the community center beside the town hall, and Mr. Zapp said he would put Mr. Sowers in touch with a good grant-writer. The town would pay that person only if a grant application is successful.
Peletier has long had the materials for the steel community building, but has not had the money to erect it.
After the meeting, Mr. Overby said he wanted to thank reelected Cape Carteret Commissioner Steve Martin for attending the swearing-in ceremony.
“We became fast friends working at the polls,” Mr. Overby said. “We need an open line of communications with neighboring municipalities.”
Mayor Sowers also thanked Mr. Quinn and Mr. Overby for running in the election.
“Hopefully they’ll help us get a lot of things done,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.