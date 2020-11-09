NEWPORT — Local meteorologists are forecasting up to 4 inches of rain in Carteret County this week.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport has issued an extended forecast calling for increasing chances of rain throughout the week of Nov. 9-13. On the local NWS office’s Twitter, @NWSMoreheadCity, the weather service issued a forecast Monday morning calling for 3-4 inches of total rainfall Wednesday through Friday for the majority of Carteret County and 2-3 inches for the western end of the county and some small areas in the northeast.
According to the extended forecast, Monday afternoon has a 20% chance of showers, with cloudy conditions forecast Monday night. The NWS forecasts a 20% chance of showers during the day Tuesday, increasing to 30% Tuesday night.
Wednesday the chance of showers will increase to 50%, then increase further Wednesday night to 70%. The chance of precipitation will peak on Thursday with an 80% chance during the day, dipping slightly to 70% Thursday night. This 70% chance of showers will remain through Friday.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
