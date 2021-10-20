Pine Knoll Shores officials switch trash collection provider; new service starts in January

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores residents may soon see new trucks rolling up to their houses on trash day.
The board of commissioners met Oct. 13 in the town hall boardroom and virtually via Webinar and unanimously approved an exclusive franchise section to the town’s solid waste ordinance.
The section allows town officials to make an exclusive franchise, with the exceptions of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, with Waste Removal of Morehead City. On Oct. 14, staff sent a notice that Waste Removal will take over waste collection in January.
Town manager Brian Kramer said during the Oct. 13 meeting that Green For Life, formerly Waste Industries, has provided the waste removal service for most residents in Pine Knoll Shores for about 20 years. However, staff has discovered some issues with recent service.
During a request for proposals in July, GFL bid $325,194 to continue providing service, while WR bid $387,152. Both contracts also include an unknown cost of tipping fees.
Mr. Kramer said the issue staff has discovered is GFL has been combining waste from Pine Knoll Shores with others not covered by the town officials’ contract, and the company has told staff it intends to continue doing so.
“Waste Removal will haul and weigh Pine Knoll Shores (waste) only,” he said. “Staff sees some significant savings with Waste Removal; we’re confident we’ll see saving on the recycling side as well.”
Tipping fees are based on the weight of the waste and/or recycling being dumped, meaning when GFL collects additional garbage and/or recycling outside of Pine Knoll Shores, town officials have to pay for that added weight.
Commissioner Clark Edwards strongly disapproved of GFL’s practice.
“When the price to recycle gets driven up, that (practice) is despicable,” he said.
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger agreed and said he’s received a lot of complaints from residents about GFL’s service
“I think Waste Removal will go out of their way to give us a good service,” he said. “This is a company that will do the best possible job for us.”
Mr. Kramer said waste removal is the second-largest expense for the town after personnel.
In other news at the Oct. 13 meeting, the board received an audit report from Martin Starnes & Associates accounting firm. Representative Paula Hodges said the town received an unmodified audit opinion, the best result possible.
“The process went smoothly as always,” she said. “Ad valorem revenue increased significantly this (fiscal) year, mostly due to revaluation. Sales tax revenue also went up this (fiscal) year.”
According to the audit report, the town’s general fund revenues for fiscal 2020-21 was $5,422,491, an increase of $1,302,785 over the previous fiscal year.
Expenditures, however, also went up, with $4,934,030 for the year, an increase of $302,068 from fiscal 2019-20.
According to the audit report, storm damage real estate value adjustments from Hurricane Florence in 2018 were present in fiscal 2019-20. Some of the increase in revenue may be attributed to the removal of these adjustments in fiscal 2020-21. Other factors include Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements and a grant for stormwater drainage improvements.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com
