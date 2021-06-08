BEAUFORT — Several people were injured Monday when a boat ran aground in Taylors Creek in Beaufort around 3:30 p.m.
Beaufort Fire Department Chief Tony Ray said a center-console vessel with six people onboard hit a shoal in the east end of the creek.
“Three passengers were injured and transported to Carteret Health Care,” the chief said in an email Monday evening. “Beaufort Fire Department, Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort EMS, Harkers Island Fire and Rescue and N.C. Marine Fisheries responded to the scene.”
He added the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will investigate the accident.
The crash happened near Marker 4 in the creek.
He did not know the condition of those transported to the hospital in Morehead City.
