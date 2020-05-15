Cape Carteret board to talk bond referendum

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners at their next meeting will discuss whether to hold a bond referendum to raise money to fund completion of the Cape Carteret Trail.
The meeting was postponed until Monday. Because of the ongoing coronavirus threat, it will be held via the GoToMeeting platform at 6 p.m.
Agenda items also include approval of the commercial site plan for Island Pet Hospital’s new building on Golfin’ Dolphin Drive, approval of a conditional-use permit for the proposed Animal House pet boarding and day care building also on Golfin’ Dolphin Drive, approval of a new flood damage prevention ordinance and planning board appointments.
There will be public hearings on the Island Pet plan, the Animal House permit and the flood damage prevention ordinance.
Members of the public who want to view or participate in the meeting can visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting or call 1-646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 when prompted.
The idea of a referendum for the trail first arose in February, when Commissioner Steve Martin suggested it was worth considering. The trail, a nearly 3-mile bicycle and pedestrian path along Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58 has been in the works for years but isn’t complete.
The town could put financing the completion of the trails before voters as early as the November general election.
“It’s been … about eight years” since planning began for the trail, Mr. Martin said during commissioners’ comments in February. “It’s nobody’s fault, but it looks like it’s stalled.”
The town put up about $100,000 for the project, as did the county. The rest of the money has come from fundraising efforts and small grants.
Mr. Martin noted neighboring Cedar Point used a bond referendum in 2018 to seek $2.5 million help pay for the $2.8 million purchase of property for a park. The referendum passed easily and the town purchased the land in April 2019.
Mr. Martin believes it will cost $500,000 to $750,000 to finish the trail, which is to be similar to the one along Highway 58 in Emerald Isle.
Cape Carteret commissioners approved the project by a 5-0 vote in February 2015, with the goal of finishing the trail by 2018.
