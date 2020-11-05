Carteret County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the smallest increase seen in several weeks, although the number of active cases is still near 200.
The new cases bring the overall total to 1,422 confirmed in Carteret County since March, of which 199 cases are considered active. The county’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 15, while 1,208 people have recovered.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in went down to three Thursday from five reported Wednesday. The Carteret County public school system has not reported a new case since Oct. 30.
To date, health providers have reported conducting 13,682 COVID-19 tests, with 198 pending results Thursday. The county announced Wednesday it would stop reporting testing numbers after this week because the counts do not reflect the true total number of tests.
The county will continue to report confirmed positive, active and recovered cases, as well as a breakdown of cases by zip code.
