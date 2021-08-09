Federation, Pew Charitable Trusts recommend nature-based solutions to combat coastal pollution

OCEAN — A costal environmental group and global non-government organization recommend non-regulatory, nature-based solutions to protecting North Carolina’s coastal habitat.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Habitat Protection Plan, or CHPP, steering committee met virtually Tuesday via WebEx. During the meeting, the committee received a presentation from firm LDSI Inc. principle engineer Jonathan Hinkle on behalf of the N.C. Coastal Federation and Pew Charitable Trusts. The organizations put together a workgroup to look into potential solutions to protecting the coastal environment.
“As a North Carolina resident all my life, I’ve seen the increase in severe weather events,” Mr. Hinkle said. “As a stormwater engineer, we’re seeing a lot more extreme weather events. That’s a source of non-point stormwater pollution…those changes in weather patterns are bringing more water to our habitat and more stormwater pollution.”
To address the growing stormwater pollution, the NCCF and Pew Charitable Trusts formed a workgroup, which includes scientific advisors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City and the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership. After conducting research, the workgroup recommended the CHPP steering committee and DEQ form a public/private partnership to work on several goals:
- Request an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper directing agencies and involved parties to work together to implement water quality improvements.
- Expand financial and technical assistance to help communities develop watershed plans and help landowners, farmers, forestry officials and industry representatives to protect water quality.
- Encourage the use of nature-based strategies with waterfront property owners, the N.C. Department of Transportation and coastal county construction projects.
- Develop a subaquatic vegetation plan for Bogue Sound.
- Prioritize nutrient management.
The NCCF and Pew Charitable Trusts wanted to incorporate these recommendations into the CHPP, however, while the committee generally supported the recommendations, some members balked at adding them to the newest plan draft. Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, the committee unanimously recommended to its three parent commissions – the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission, Marine Fisheries Commission and Environmental Management Commission – amending the CHPP. This recommendation will go to the commissions at their next meetings.
Because of how soon the MFC meeting is scheduled, some committee members weren’t comfortable Tuesday adding the NCCF/Pew recommendations to the draft plan without enough time for proper vetting. Instead, the committee unanimously added the workgroup’s findings, conclusions and recommendations to the draft’s appendix.
The CRC representative on the committee, Larry Baldwin, said he “strongly supports adding these goals to the CHPP.”
EMC representative Yvonne Bailey, meanwhile, said she’d want to see how the NNCF/Pew Trusts recommendations were incorporated into the draft before sending it to the commissions.
NCCF Executive Director Todd Miller was present for Tuesday’s meeting, as well.
“If these recommendations are to have traction, then they need to be integrated into the plan,” he said, “but we understand time is limited.”
