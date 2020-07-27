NEWPORT — Residents or motorists who see significant smoke Monday in the area of the 150-acre Camp Sam Hatcher woods fire shouldn’t be alarmed, the N.C. Forest Service planned to conduct a controlled burn on part of the site.
Brent Toler, ranger with the forest service’s Carteret County office, said the goal is reduce available vegetative fuel that could cause a bigger flare-up.
The operation was to begin about 11 a.m. and end in the early afternoon.
The forest service and multiple fire departments in the county started battling the blaze Thursday at the Scout camp off Eckerd Road. They got it totally contained early Saturday, but Mr. Toler said Monday there are still small bits of fire “creeping around in there” and the service decided to conduct the burnout.
The fire site is near many houses and near Broad Creek Middle School on Highway 24.
“We just want people to know that if they see a lot of smoke, that’s what it’s coming from,” Mr. Toler said of the operation.
The forest service will have a helicopter in the air to monitor the operation, he added.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.