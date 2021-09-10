Carteret County reports 3 additional COVID deaths Friday, bringing total to 71

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced three more COVID-related deaths Friday, bringing the number of deaths that can be directly attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 up to 71.
The announcement came one day after the health department reported four other COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, making seven deaths reported in just two days in Carteret County.
In a release, officials said all three were Carteret County residents who died at Carteret Health Care. One resident was in their 80s, another was in their 70s and the other was in their 60s. Officials said all three had underlying health conditions.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of three more COVID-19 deaths within our community,” health director Nina Oliver said in the release.
“We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”
Meanwhile, the county recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 Friday for 7,009 total cases confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020. Despite the new cases, the number of active cases declined to 293.
As of Friday afternoon, Carteret Health Care reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations, with 20 of those patients hospitalized reportedly not fully vaccinated and the other two patients fully vaccinated.
Carteret County Schools reported as of 4 p.m. Friday there were 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Sept. 3-9, down slightly from 68 cases the previous week.
Cases were reported at numerous schools, including Beaufort Elementary, Beaufort Middle School, Bogue Sound Elementary, Broad Creek Middle School, Carteret Preschool Center, Croatan High School, East Carteret High School, Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Middle, Morehead City Primary School, Newport Elementary, Newport Middle, West Carteret High School and White Oak Elementary School.
West Carteret, for the second consecutive week, reported the highest number of cases at 16.
There were no cases reported in Down East schools.
According to the school system’s website, parents of students identified as close contacts will be notified directly, through a letter or phone call with directions on how to proceed, based on school system and county health department determined-risk exposure. Close-contact staff members are personally notified by school administrators.
Weekly school district data, including the number of positive cases, will be published by noon each Friday at http://bit.ly/CCPSCovidData.
Carteret Community College reported six active COVID-19 cases on campus as of Friday, down from 13 last Friday.
The last known date of exposure on the campus was Sept. 7.
Reported cases only include individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test.
There have been a total of 59 confirmed cases at the college since the start of the pandemic.
The college is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines when notifying people of known contact, according to the college’s website.
The Carteret County Health Department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 252-728-8550, option 2 to sign up for an appointment.
