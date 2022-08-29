MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710 and the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) of Carteret County are planning their annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept 10.
Organizer Kent Neal said the event is “to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11,” a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001. The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries and at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage.
Registration for the ride will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Elks Lodge at 400 Miller Farm Road, with the ride beginning at noon. There will be a parachute jump with the American Flag at 11 a.m., followed by a flag ceremony to kick off the celebration.
The ride is open to motorcycles, jeeps, trucks and vehicle enthusiasts. After the approximately 1½-hour ride/parade, the celebration will continue at the lodge until 3 p.m. Upon returning to the Elks Lodge, participants will be fed home-cooked North Carolina barbecue and other fixings.
The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge, proceed through part of Newport, cross over to Highway 70, and travel back into Morehead City where it will cross the bridge to Atlantic Beach. Participants will then travel down Bogue Banks to Emerald Isle, cross the bridge into Cape Carteret, then travel down Highway 24 and return to the Elks Lodge.
Residents along the route are encouraged to come out and wave American flags and salute the participants.
The cost is $25 per person (ages 15 and up) and includes the ride, food, entertainment and a silent auction. Some of the funds will be used to assist wounded warriors in getting home during the upcoming holidays, and some will go to aid first responders.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Call Jeff Hollowell at 252-808-0043 or Kent Neal at 252-241-4240 for more information.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
