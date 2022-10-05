MOREHEAD CITY — City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced Oct. 5 the selection of Kane R. Johnson to the vacant role of deputy chief for the Morehead City Fire Department. He will start with the town on or before Nov. 7.
His annual salary will be $90,000.
Johnson, a 35-year fire service veteran, has been serving as assistant chief of Cherry Point Fire & Emergency Services since 2013. Chief Wade named Johnson after a rigorous selection process that included several national candidates.
Deputy Chief Johnson is certified across multiple disciplines and is a member of the North Carolina Fire Chiefs Association, North Carolina Fireman’s Association, National Fire Academy and International Association of Arson Investigators. He continues to serve as a fire instructor with the Fire Academy at Carteret Community College.
His fire service work includes assistant chief, Cherry Point Fire & EMS; deputy chief, Newport Fire Department; assistant supervisor, Atlantic Beach Fire Department; firefighter, Tarboro Fire Department; captain, Heartsease Volunteer Fire Department-Virginia.
