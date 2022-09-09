MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building on campus.
Agenda items include:
Adoption of a final state budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
Presentation of the 2021-22 state performance measures for the college.
Approval of a 2023 employee performance salary bonus.
Second reading and approval of policy revisions.
First reading of policy revisions.
Check presentation to the CCC Foundation from the Morehead City Rotary Club.
Reports from CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and other administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.