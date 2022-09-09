ccc

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building on campus.

Agenda items include:

  • Adoption of a final state budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

  • Presentation of the 2021-22 state performance measures for the college.

  • Approval of a 2023 employee performance salary bonus.

  • Second reading and approval of policy revisions.

  • First reading of policy revisions.

  • Check presentation to the CCC Foundation from the Morehead City Rotary Club.

  • Reports from CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and other administrators.

