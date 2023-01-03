EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program.
The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items.
According to the agency's website, seniors aged 60 years and older will be eligible if they live in Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico or Wayne counties.
Reimbursements are limited to $500 per household within the grant period and may be used on all groceries excluding beer, wine, liquor, cigarettes, tobacco and pet food.
Items bought with EBT or Benefit Cards will not be reimbursed, and assistance is based on availability of funding.
Applicants must provide the ECCAAA with their driver's license information as well as valid store receipts to receive the money.
Following approval, reimbursement checks will be processed and mailed after 30 days.
The ECCAAA is part of a national network of organizations established to respond to the needs of older citizens.
The agency plans, coordinates and develops services for adults, family caregivers and older adults living in long-term care facilities according to mandates in the Older Americans Act.
For more information on the food assistance program, visit the ECCAAA's website at https://eccog.org or call the agency at 252-638-3185.
