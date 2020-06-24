NAFC gives Broad Street Clinic award

MOREHEAD CITY — The Broad Street Clinic Foundation has earned a gold rating from the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics’ Quality Standards Program.
NAFC members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest they successfully incorporate the standards within their organization.
Broad Street Clinic Executive Director Edie Reed said in a press release issued Friday, “We are so excited to receive this recognition. We strive to offer a level of care to our patients that everyone deserves. We are so fortunate to have a group of health care professionals volunteering their time to improve the lives of the uninsured in our community.”
The mission of the NAFC is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided by members of the network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations, including policies and procedures related to administration, enhanced access and continuity of care, identifying and managing patient population information, planning and managing care, providing self-care support and community resources, tracking and coordination care and measuring and improving performance.
Broad Street Clinic has been providing free medical and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and underinsured residents of Carteret County since 1993. Patients must be at or below the 200% federal poverty guidelines and must qualify medically with one of five chronic illnesses: hypertension, diabetes, heart, lung or thyroid disease. Currently, the clinic sees more than 850 patients.
For more information on the NAFC, visit nafcclinics.org. For more information on Broad Street Clinic, visit broadstreetclinic.org.
