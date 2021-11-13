Emerald Isle board gives bonuses to employees, praises outgoing mayor, commissioner

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday to use money from the town’s first American Recovery Plan Act disbursement to provide $2,400 bonuses to employees.
The action, at the urging of Mayor Eddie Barber, came during the board’s monthly session in the meeting room off Highway 58 and virtually via GoToWebinar.
“I really wanted them to get this before Christmas,” Mayor Barber said. “We have a great staff.”
The money – $100 for each month over the two years of the coronavirus pandemic – went to each full-time town employee.
Commissioner Jim Normile called the decision important, particularly for police officers, firefighters and emergency medical service workers who have worked closely with the public, risking exposure.
Commissioner Floyd Messer urged Mr. Normile – who like Mr. Barber chose not to run for reelection this month – to make the motion to approve the expenditure.
“This would be an excellent final motion for you to make,” Mr. Messer said.
It passed without debate.
The town received $588,794 in ARPA money this year and will get the same amount sometime in 2022.
The meeting was the last full one for Mr. Barber, who served two consecutive four-year terms, and for Mr. Normile, who was appointed to his seat on the commission Aug. 27, 2014, following the death of Commissioner Nita Hedreen. He was elected to two additional terms and has served as one of the town’s representatives on the Carteret County Beach Commission. He is now chairperson of that panel, and the Emerald Isle board reappointed him to that panel Tuesday night.
Both outgoing politicians got praise from the others on the commission and from town manager Matt Zapp.
“It has been an honor to work under Eddie Barber’s leadership and to work with Jim Normile,” Mr. Zapp said.
Mr. Barber said he was at a loss for words, but said to Mr. Normile, “You will be missed. You have done an excellent job and I wish the best for you in coming days.”
Mr. Messer said it had been a “pleasure and honor” to work with the mayor, praised Mr. Normile’s hard work and added to the latter, “Thank you for being my friend.”
Commissioner Steve Finch thanked both for their service to the town, and congratulated mayor-elect Jason Holland and reelected commissioners Mark Taylor and Ms. Dooley.
They will be sworn into office during the board’s Tuesday, Dec. 14 meeting.
Mr. Barber presented Mr. Normile a proclamation thanking him for his years of working for the town and its residents and visitors.
“It’s been a joy to do the job,” Mr. Normile said.
The town will hold a public going-away ceremony for Mr. Barber in the meeting room from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7
Commissioners also officially swore into office Police Chief Mike Panzarella, who was promoted to the role last month.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
