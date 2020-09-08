NEWPORT — Town officials may hire two new part-time staff members for the public works department.
The Newport Town Council met for a special meeting Thursday, during which the board, with Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Shinn absent, agreed by consensus to direct town staff to hire two part-time employees for the public works department.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said the department currently has two part-time staff members, so this will bring the total to four.
He said the need for additional part-time employees is due to the lack of inmate labor typically used by public works. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, state prisons and detention centers have suspended their inmate labor programs.
Town officials have also been discussing the need for a new full-time public works staff member.
“The need for a new full-time employee isn’t new or exclusive to us, with the absence of inmate labor,” Councilman Mark Eadie said. “It’s not a hard sell for me. You can only say ‘we don’t have access to inmate labor’ for so long. Let’s not be reactionary every three to five years. The full-time personnel is something we need to address.”
In other news at the meeting, road repairs from Hurricane Florence have been green lit by the town council. The board unanimously approved a $81,000 contract with Onslow Grading and Paving to conduct road repairs related to damage caused by Florence in 2018.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said town officials have already received reimbursement funds from the state through the Powell Bill and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for these repairs.
The following also occurred at the special meeting:
- The council unanimously approved a $10,405 budget amendment for the purchase of mowing equipment with Powell Bill funds.
- The council unanimously approved a $12,994 budget amendment to replace playground equipment damaged during Florence.
- The council unanimously approved at $23,260 budget amendment to allocate insurance proceeds for roof replacement on town hall.
