MOREHEAD CITY - The town of Morehead City hosted its annual Easter egg Hunt event Thursday, which saw an influx of families converge on Rotary Park eager to participate in the festivities.
The event was organized by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department and kicked off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening with hundreds of children eagerly waiting at the starting line.
Organizers distributed over 9,000 colorful Easter eggs throughout the park, and the children dashed into the fields for the eggs as soon as the signal was given.
There were plenty of smiles and laughter as the children and parents raced around the park.
"I don't know who was more excited, my husband or the kids," Sarah Shooteman. "Everyone went wild when the hunt began."
Sprinkled in the mix were a handful of golden eggs containing a golden ticket. Those who found the special eggs received a basket prize.
Locating the golden egg in the 6-8 age group was Isabella Downing who was happy to have a full basket.
"The ticket was like Willy Wonka's," Downing said as she accepted her prize.
The event also featured a visit from the Easter Bunny who posed for photos with the children.
Outgoing Morehead City Parks and Recreation Director Victoria Ward explained the event was an opportunity for the town to give back to residents.
"There's no cost to the community," Ward said. "It's an event we posted year after year, and it's become more and more popular. It's a growing event that is special every year."
Support for the event was provided by Lowes Foods and Sunset Slushies.
