NWS issues winter storm watch for Carteret County and eastern NC

NEWPORT — Carteret County residents and visitors may see icy conditions leading to dangerous roads and power outages late Thursday through Friday.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a winter storm watch Wednesday morning. Local meteorologists at the NWS Newport office held a webinar Wednesday morning, during which meteorologist Erik Heden informed the 85 attendees significant ice, sleet and snow is forecast for areas of eastern North Carolina.
“This is going to be a significant storm for some of us,” Mr. Heden said. “For some of us, it will be a significant amount of ice.”
While the NWS forecasts the majority of the snowfall to occur inland, areas of western Carteret County are forecast to receive .01-.25 inches of ice accumulation from Thursday night through Friday night. Mr. Heden said the NWS Newport office expects “significant impacts to travel.”
“We don’t expect temperatures to get above freezing before mid-morning Saturday,” he said. “Carteret County and Craven County will be within the edge of the ice, conditions will change by the mile.”
Winds between 10-15 mph are also forecast for this winter storm. Mr. Heden said that combined with ice accumulation on trees, this may lead to trees being downed and power outages.
According to the extended forecast on the NWS Newport office website weather.gov/mhx, around the center of Carteret County there’s a 50% chance of rain Thursday, growing to 80% Thursday night as the winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Friday. The chance of freezing rain will grow to 90% Friday, dropping to 80% Friday night. Saturday, the NWS forecasts a 30% chance of rain and snow early in the day, followed by partly sunny conditions later.
NWS Newport office meteorologists will hold additional webinars Wednesday through Friday to update attendees on the forecast storm. Anyone who wishes to attend a webinar may register at the website attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4999596340234657804.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.