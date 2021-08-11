First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will hold Celebration Sunday on Aug. 22. There will be a breakfast in Westminster Hall at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. There will be a blessing of the backpacks as students prepare to report back to classrooms Monday, Aug. 23.
The church will offer a meeting for caregivers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in the church’s youth room. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Group members discuss the challenges, issues and solutions to caregiving. Local experts share about topics that assist caregivers in providing the best care for their loved ones and themselves. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Langheld at 908-804-0915.
The church offers Hands At Prayer at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month. During the gatherings, members knit, crotchet and teach beginners how to create prayer shawls, which are donated to people who are ill or in need. For more information, contact the church office at 252-247-2202.
