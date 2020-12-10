Santa Paws Tree helps shelter animals

MOREHEAD CITY — For the third year, a unique Christmas tree at Sea Paws is helping shelter animals at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter on Hibbs Road in Newport.
The Santa Paws Tree is the inspiration of Ruth Jones of Morehead City, who wanted a way to help shelter animals in honor of her beloved golden retriever, Buddy, who died in June 2017.
She came up with the idea of the Santa Paws Tree to allow people to “adopt” a homeless pet for Christmas by picking an ornament from a small Christmas tree. Each ornament contains a photo of a shelter animal the “adopter” can help by purchasing food, toys, blankets and other items for Christmas.
“All the gifts go to the animals. We have got to help the animals in the shelter,” Ms. Jones said.
The tree will remain up at Sea Paws, a pet food and supply store at 412-C Evans St. in Morehead City, until Monday, Dec. 21. That is the day all food and supplies must be returned so they can be delivered to the shelter in time for Christmas.
“Food and supplies don’t have to be purchased here,” Sea Paws co-owner Sarah Vaughn said. “We just ask that people return their items by the deadline so we can get items delivered in time. I especially want to thank Jody Merritt, who took the photos for the ornaments.”
Claire Knight of Morehead City was among those picking out pet ornaments Dec. 3 to purchase supplies.
“I’m taking one kitty and one dog,” she said. “We’re a really big pet family and we wanted to do something to help the animals at the shelter.”
Animal shelter manager Rachel Hardin said she appreciated Ms. Jones and the business offering to host the tree once again to help the shelter pets. She also thanked the community for their support.
“It’s awesome. We really appreciate the community helping us out. It lets the dogs and cats be seen and brings attention to the shelter,” Ms. Hardin said.
While she encouraged people to actually adopt animals, she cautioned them to think carefully before picking a pet as a Christmas gift.
“First, find out if the person really wants a pet, especially a child,” she said. “Make sure the whole family is onboard.”
She further recommended not bringing a new pet into a home until after the holidays because of the difficulty the animal may have adjusting during a busy season.
“We recommend giving a gift certificate with the adoption papers and letting the person come in after the holidays to select their pet,” Ms. Hardin said.
If people don’t take those factors into consideration, Ms. Hardin said the shelter sees an influx of unwanted Christmas pets after the holiday excitement dies down.
“People need to know that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and puppies do grow up,” Ms. Hardin said.
Other animal rescue groups, such as the Pet Adoption Welfare Society of Carteret County, also offer vouchers for Christmas to allow people to wait until the holiday bustle is over before bringing a pet into their home.
For those who feel Christmas is the right time to adopt, PetFinder.com offers several tips to consider:
- How old are your kids? Different pets are appropriate for different ages. For example, your 4-year-old who is pleading for a cat is not capable of taking on the responsibility.
- Do your kids really want a pet?
- Have you thought about the cost of food and vet bills?
- Are you committed? Pets are not something you can take home, try out and return if they don’t suit you. You’re taking on a commitment to care for that animal for the rest of its life. If your child is a teen, remember the animal will be with you when your child leaves home.
- Are you educated about what caring for an animal entails? Don’t forget an animal’s an animal. That means cleaning up bathroom accidents and vomit, picked at furniture if you want a cat and dealing with other typical animal behaviors.
- Don’t get a pet to teach your child responsibility. If your child fails to be responsible, the animal may be harmed. Instead, use the pet as a way to reward responsibility.
For more information about adopting a pet, call the Carteret County Humane Society or go to cchsshelter.com, pawsofcarteret.org or email adopt@pawsofcarteret.org.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
