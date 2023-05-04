CAPE CARTERET — Town Manager Frank Rush will present his proposed 2023-24 budget to town commissioners during the board’s regular meeting Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
A copy will be available for public inspection that same day in the town hall and on the town’s website at: https://www.townofcapecarteret.org/
The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget during a special meeting in the town hall on Monday, May 22, beginning at 6 p.m., after holding a work session in the town hall on Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. Commissioners are expected to adopt the budget during their regular monthly meeting in the town hall on Monday, June 12, at the same time.
The 2022-23 budget totaled $2.85 million and maintained the property tax rate of 22.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
But that total was much higher than normal for Cape Carteret, as it included significant money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was and is being used for a number of large projects, including stormwataer management improvements in neighborhoods that often flood.
Before the 2022-23 budget went into effect in July 2022, the town had been operating under a $1.86 million 20221-22 budget.
Last year, then town manager Zach Steffey had initially proposed a 2.19-cent tax increase to balance revenues and expenditures at $2.97 million. That proposal vanished after a work session, when commissioners said they didn’t want a tax hike during a time when residents and other property owners are struggling with record high inflation.
Steffey left to take another job, and the town hired former Emerald Isle Manager Frank Rush to become Cape Carteret’s new manager, so this is the first budget Rush has prepared, working in conjunction with the goals and suggestions of town commissioners and taking into consideration input from town residents and property owners.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
