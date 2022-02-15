BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the eight passengers who were aboard a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 aircraft when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Core Banks Sunday.
The passengers were identified as pilot Ernest “Teen” Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville; Mr. Rawls’ son, Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville; Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s son, Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s partner, Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.
The group was reportedly returning from a hunting trip in Hyde County and was scheduled to return to Beaufort.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said Monday there was “no indication that anyone survived the crash.”
As of Monday evening, one body had been recovered and identified.
Carteret County Schools confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the four teenagers involved in the crash were East Carteret High School students and all had ties to Down East schools.
“The Carteret County Public School System was saddened by the confirmation from the Carteret County Sheriff’s office this afternoon of the tragedy that has deeply affected several schools in our system,” the school system said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
“School counselors, school psychologists, and school crisis team members have responded from across the school system to serve and support the students, staff, and families in the impacted schools,” the post states. “These counselors and crisis team members have been on the campus at East Carteret High School supporting students and staff since Monday morning and will remain as long as additional support is needed. Additional counselors have been present and available in the impacted schools Down East.”
The post goes on to express the sympathy and support for those affected by the tragedy.
School officials further sent a special message to parents and the community.
“It is expected that students and staff will react in different ways to these types of tragic events. Therefore, we should expect, try to understand, and accept a variety of emotions and behaviors. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage discussion about the event and attend to the feelings that arise.”
They further said that school crisis personnel will continue to be available to students or staff members who need special attention and support.
“We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation allows, and we encourage you to do the same,” school officials stated.
They encouraged those that have questions or needs to contact their school’s office or communicate problems to the child’s teachers.
“We will keep you informed of any information that may be of help to you and your child,” school officials continued. “We know that you will join us in our concern, support and sympathy for those involved and affected by this tragic event.”
