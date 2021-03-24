NCDOT plans Highway 24/58 pilot merge project; long-term fix still on hold

CEDAR POINT — State transportation officials announced they will be conducting a pilot project utilizing a “zipper merge” at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 58 in an effort to relieve heavy traffic congestion, especially during the summer tourism season.
N.C. Department of Transportation Division 2 engineer Preston Hunter told the Carteret County Transportation Committee last week that a project involving a more long-term solution for the intersection is currently paused due to lack of funding, but officials have a quick fix in mind for the meantime — a traffic control measure known as a dynamic zipper merge.
“We’re looking at installing that right now as a temporary installation, trying maybe to run it over the (summer) season, and then if it proves to be successful, look to try to get funding for a permanent situation next year,” Mr. Hunter told the transportation committee, which met via Zoom March 17.
Heading south from Cedar Point, the Highway 24/58 intersection begins as two lanes and narrows down to one lane in each direction as the road approaches the Emerald Isle high-rise bridge. As Mr. Hunter explained, a zipper merge works by forcing motorists to utilize both lanes of the roadway until it narrows to one lane, at which point motorists take turns merging.
A dynamic zipper merge, which NCDOT has been testing out for the past couple years at work zones throughout the state, uses road sensors connected to electronic message boards to determine when traffic is heavy enough to warrant using the zipper merge and alerting motorists.
“Our state traffic engineer feels pretty confident that that should help out down in that area some with the traffic,” Mr. Hunter said. “I don’t think anything is going to fix it, but that should help out a lot.”
Mr. Hunter said the department plans to install the signs and sensors by the end of April or beginning of May, right around when tourism begins to pick up and traffic congestion worsens on and leading to the island.
“We’ve already started to see those backups before the summer season has really started,” he noted.
NCDOT has already approved a separate project that involves adding new turning lanes to the Highway 24/58 intersection, but it’s currently paused due to a departmentwide funding issue. Mr. Hunter said construction is scheduled for 2026, but officials have said even that project does not represent a long-term solution for the increasingly busy intersection.
Last year, the transportation committee submitted a Highway 24/58 intersection improvement project for consideration in the 2023-32 State Transportation Improvement Plan. The state is currently in the process of assigning data-derived scores to each proposed project, with the highest-scoring ones getting to move on to the next phase of the process.
As proposed, the project would totally overhaul the existing Highway 24/58 intersection with an interchange or other type of upgraded intersection, as well as convert Highway 24 into a superstreet within the town of Cedar Point. Cape Carteret officials and residents opposed a superstreet through their town, so it was removed from the list of submitted projects.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
