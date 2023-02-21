CAPE LOOKOUT — Cape Lookout National Seashore officials said the public should expect to see smoke today through Feb. 28 due to a controlled burn in the vicinity of Portsmouth Village.
According to a press release, the Conservation Legacy Women’s Fire Crew will be cutting down dead or hazardous trees. Disposal of the trees will be done through controlled pile burning.
