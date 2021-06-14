BEAUFORT — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Resources Commission will meet in person Wednesday for the first time since February 2020.
The CRC is scheduled to hold its meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Beaufort Hotel at 2440 Lennoxville Road. The meeting is open to the public, though people who haven’t been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
The meeting agenda is available in full at the website deq.nc.gov/june-2021-meeting-agenda.
DEQ public information officer Christy Simmons said the CRC hasn’t met in person since early last year due to the pandemic.
“The March 2020 meeting was canceled,” she said, “based on guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19; all agenda items were moved to the June 2020 meeting.”
That meeting was held online, and all of the commission’s meetings have been held virtually since. However, with Gov. Roy Cooper lifting the bulk of public gathering restrictions in May, the commission is once again able to meet in person.
“The June 2021 meeting was already scheduled to be held in Carteret County,” Ms. Simmons said. “Current guidance has lifted most mask and social distancing restrictions, allowing in-person meetings to resume.”
According to the meeting announcement, agenda items for the CRC meeting include:
- Consideration of a variance request from the town of Topsail Beach regarding beach mats.
- Consideration of inlet hazard areas rules related to undeveloped areas, federal and state lands and fiscal analysis for proposed inlet hazard areas.
- Discussion of floating structures policy and shellfish leases.
- Recommendations for rulemaking regarding amendments to regulations on permit modification, specifically regarding structural boat covers.
- Discussion of Coastal Area Management Act land-use plans’ future land-use maps.
- Consideration of fiscal analyses for general use standards for ocean hazard areas, exemptions for elevating single-family residences and shorefront access policies.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.