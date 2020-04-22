NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held electronically.
The meeting’s agenda includes potential action awarding a contract for a waterline extension along Roberts Road and Highway 70, potential action on a budget amendment and discussion regarding the county library system.
The meeting is open to the public. Anyone interested in participating may request an invitation from Newport Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
Instructions for requesting an invitation are also available on the Newport Facebook page, facebook.com/TownofNewportNC/.
