Pine Knoll Shores board approves sidewalk feasibility study for proposed extension project

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The town’s board of commissioners this month approved funding for a feasibility study looking into extending the sidewalk and nature trail system through two particular sections of Pine Knoll Shores.
The board of commissioners met in person at town hall on Municipal Circle Aug. 11 and streamed the session live to the public via GoToMeeting. During the meeting, town manager Brian Kramer introduced a proposal from Arendell Engineers for a sidewalk feasibility study that will help guide officials as they proceed with the next steps in sidewalk and pedestrian planning for the town.
As recommended by a town pedestrian planning group formed earlier this year, the feasibility study will focus on two particular sections of town: a sidewalk on Oak Leaf Drive west to Pine Knoll Boulevard on Highway 58 and a nature trail in the Roosevelt Nature Area from the public safety building to the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores. The study will analyze the feasibility of constructing a 5-foot wide sidewalk and nature trail along the proposed routes by taking into account existing features, such as terrain, driveways and other factors that could affect design and construction.
“I asked (the engineers) specifically to observe the proposed sidewalks on both sides, north side and south side, and provide options on feasibility based on utilities, terrain conflicts and driveway conflicts,” Mr. Kramer.
Based on the findings of the study, the engineers will offer their recommendation on which side of the roadway to place the sidewalk to minimize cost and impacts.
The most important part of the study, according to Mr. Kramer, is it will provide the town with estimated design and construction costs. Once officials have those estimates in hand, the town plans to release a sidewalk survey gauging residents’ interest in a possible tax increase to fund the efforts.
Mr. Kramer said outside funding sources for sidewalk projects can be hard to come by, and he thinks it’s unlikely the N.C. Department of Transportation or another state agency will pitch in. He said he reached out to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund about possible matching grant funds.
“I have not received anything close to a ‘no’ from (PARTF),” he said. “…I let them know we are still interested.”
The feasibility study itself, which will take six to eight weeks to complete, costs $9,434.50 and will be funded using the town’s undesignated reserve fund. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve moving forward with the study.
