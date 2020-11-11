Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign begins Thursday

MOREHEAD CITY — Bells will be ringing soon at county businesses when volunteers report for The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign to seek donations to help the county’s needy.
The Salvation Army will kick off the 2020 campaign at noon Thursday in front of Belk in Morehead City.
Money raised during the annual Red Kettle campaign helps provide toys and food for needy county families for Christmas, and supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs and operations costs throughout the year.
Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said volunteers will abide by COVID-19 safety precautions this year.
“Volunteers will be wearing face masks and maintaining social distance,” he said.
In addition, those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not ring bells, and The Salvation Army will clean and sanitize kettle equipment at the end of each day.
New this year, all kettle signs will be enabled with Apple/Google Pay technology for an additional contactless form of donation.
Maj. Goldfarb said funds raised during the campaign are needed more than ever because many county residents are struggling due to COVID-19.
“We have more people seeking help with utility and rent assistance and this year we’re seeing an increase in those asking for lodging assistance,” he said. “If you don’t have a cash flow coming in, you eventually get kicked out of your place.”
Volunteers are still needed to ring bells. Hours to ring will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Friday through Thursday, Dec. 24, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. Bell-ringing at Walmart will not begin until Friday, Nov. 27.
Maj. Goldfarb asked that volunteers be willing to ring for four-hour shifts, and groups and organizations are encouraged to participate.
Following is the list of locations where bells will be rung for the 2020 campaign: Lowes Foods in Morehead City and Cape Carteret, Hobby Lobby in Morehead City, Walmart in Morehead City, Harris Teeter in Morehead City and Belk in Morehead City (Saturdays only).
Those interested in volunteering to ring can call Maj. Goldfarb at 252-269-3087.
Those who want to make monetary donations can mail checks to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557. Donations can also be made by going to salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
