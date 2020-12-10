New members join school board; leadership selected

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education has two new members, and a new chairman and vice chairman.
At the beginning of the board meeting Tuesday, County Clerk of Court Ken Raper administered the oath of office to new Republican members Katie Statler of Newport District 2 and Dennis Goodwin of Morehead City District 3. He also swore in incumbent Republican Travis Day of Morehead City District 4, who will serve his second four-year term.
After the swearing in, it was down to business by electing a chairman and vice chairman. By unanimous vote, members elected Clark Jenkins, a Republican who represents Morehead City District 3, to replace John McLean, a Republican who represents District 1, as chairman.
By another unanimous vote, the board elected Brittany Wheatly, who represents Beaufort District 5, as the vice chairman, replacing Mr. Jenkins, who served as vice chairman.
Mr. Jenkins said he was excited to be leading the board for 2020-21, and thanked fellow board members for their support.
“I thank the board for having the faith in me to move us forward into the new year,” he said.
Ms. Wheatly also thanked fellow members, including Mr. McLean for his service as chairman during the past year.
As for new members, Ms. Statler beat Democratic challenger Jennifer Johnson during the Nov. 3 General Election. She replaces Jake Godwin, a Democrat from Newport who lost to Ms. Johnson during the spring primary race.
Mr. Goodwin replaces Melissa Ehlers, who opted to not seek reelection for her seat. He beat Democratic challenger Lucy Bond.
Mr. Day ran unopposed for a second term on the board.
In other action, under the consent agenda, the board approved hiring Keith Maready as a consultant to oversee capital projects included in the $42 million school bond referendum package voters approved in November. According to the contract, Mr. Maready will receive $100,000 per year to be paid in monthly installments of $8,333.33 in arrears.
During the regular meeting, Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor said he would be coming to the board in January with a list of projects and proposed timelines for some of the projects to be completed with recently approved county school bond proceeds.
The board also did the following during the meeting:
- Approved a $406,752 2020-21 budget revision to adjust for increase and loss in state and county funds for various services. Some of those include $148,831 to appropriate funds received for personal protection equipment for coronavirus measures, a $36,803 reduction in revenue due to an increase in virtual charter school enrollment and $106,000 for career technical education credentials.
- Received first reading of several policy revisions to reflect minor edits.
- Met in closed session to consider confidential attorney client communications. No action was taken in open session following the meeting.
Under the consent agenda, the board approved:
- Consolidated federal program audit.
- Beginning teacher support plan.
- Student transfers, personnel matters and fundraiser requests.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
