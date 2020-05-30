Beaufort likely to opt out of paid parking for 2020 season

BEAUFORT — Those headed to downtown Beaufort to dine, shop and visit this summer will likely avoid paying for parking the remainder of the season.
After a discussion Tuesday, town commissioners did not take action to reinstate the paid parking program, which the board suspended in May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and concerns over sustaining local businesses.
“Right now, the consensus is not to do paid parking,” Mayor Rett Newton affirmed Tuesday during the panel’s virtual work session held via Zoom.
Typically, the paid parking season runs Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend at varying hours along Front Street and in other downtown areas. After reviewing a recent survey from the Beaufort Development Association, however, commissioners expressed a hesitation to get the meters up and running.
“My suggestion would be to do away with it in its entirety until next season,” Commissioner Charles McDonald said.
The results of the BDA survey, with a self-reported 41% response rate from downtown businessowners and managers, indicate 56% of respondents did not want paid parking to resume this year.
“(We are) so worried about our restaurants and anything that would be discouraging for people to visit,” Susan Sanders, BDA president, told the board.
According to town staff, the financial impact of reinstating paid parking would mean the town takes a $6,300 per month hit. That cost includes the salary of the already-hired fulltime manager and payment for the kiosks and fees.
“There are some cost implications if you do this,” Town Manager John Day noted. “I’m not saying they can’t be overcome either by fund balance appropriation or some other methods, but I just wanted you to be aware of that.”
Leftover revenue from previous paid parking seasons was appropriated earlier this spring to the BDA for advertising efforts, and Mr. Day noted grant awards for events are typically paid from meter revenues, as well.
The board mulled several suggestions for trying to make up the deficit, including implementing a longer season next year, raising hourly meter prices, longer hours and more. No decisions were made Tuesday.
“We’ve already spent a lot of town money on the COVID-19 (situation) to protect folks, and this is another expense to protect our businesses,” Commissioner John Hagle said.
The overall economic impact to the town of the pandemic and subsequent shutdown remains unclear. In reviewing the April financial report, Town Finance Director Christi Wood said it was still too soon to know how much the town lost in sales tax revenues.
Mr. Day said the town plans to continue suspending utility late fees while North Carolina’s state of emergency remains in effect or until the board directs otherwise.
While stay-at-home orders and other health guidelines may have dampened the start of the summer tourism season to the Crystal Coast, Beaufort has already welcomed many visitors, and Mayor Rett Newton urged all to continue practicing social distancing, handwashing and other means to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It is difficult to even imagine that people don’t think this is a threat, but those folks are out there,” he noted during board comments.
Also during Tuesday’s work session, the board asked the following items to be placed on the discussion agenda for the Monday, June 8 meeting:
· A site plan and preliminary plat request for 511 and 513 Turner St.
· Final plat request for the Gallants Point subdivision.
· A review of three capital project ordinances.
· A review of a capital reserve fund request.
· A review of a fiscal year 20 budget amendment.
The board instructed the following items appear on the consent agenda:
· Adoption of the Pamlico Sound Hazard Mitigation Plan.
· Acceptance of a grant for a wastewater asset inventory assessment.
· Acceptance of a town report on repetitive loss properties.
The board also approved an overlay district for lower Live Oak Street and discussed an annexation request regarding 165 Lena Perry Lane and extensive flooding and remediation options for Meeting Street.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com
