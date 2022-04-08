WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Transportation Safety Board has released an updated report on the investigation of a Feb. 13 plane crash that killed eight people, including six from Carteret County, among them four East Carteret High School students.
The report states that about 2:02 p.m. eastern standard time on Feb. 13, “a Pilatus PC-12, N79NX, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Beaufort. The commercial pilot, student pilot, and 6 passengers were fatally injured.”
The report states the plane departed Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville and landed at Hyde County Airport in Engelhard,
“After departure, the pilot contacted air traffic control, reported they were going to level off at 3,500 ft mean sea level, and requested visual flight rules, flight following as well as an instrument flight rules clearance into Michael J. Smith Field Airport (Beaufort, North Carolina),” the report states.
According to the report, at 1:38 p.m. “the controller advised the pilot that nearby restricted airspace was active, and the pilot confirmed that they would remain clear of the airspace and fly to the east.” At 1:41 p.m. the controller called the pilot and indicated that they were about to enter the restricted airspace, the report continues.
At 2:01 p.m., according to the report, “the controller called the airplane and asked what altitude it was at because … the airplane was climbing quickly. There was no response.”
Radar contact was lost with the airplane at 2:02 p.m., the report states. “Throughout the communication with air traffic control, there were no distress calls or a declaration of emergency from the airplane.”
According to the report, “According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airman records, the pilot held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane multi-engine land, airplane single-engine land, and instrument airplane. His most recent second-class medical certificate was issued June 28, 2021. At that time, he reported 3,000 hours of flight experience.
“According to FAA airman records, the passenger seated in the right seat held a student pilot certificate,” the report states. “His most recent third-class medical certificate was issued on July 6, 2021, and at that time he reported 20 hours of flight experience.”
Commented