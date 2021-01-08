MOREHEAD CITY — A federally funded project to restore seven homes that were severely damaged by Hurricane Florence more than two years ago is finally moving forward, with officials hopeful that construction could begin within a few months.
Morehead City received $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the project, which is being administered through the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The funds are to help seven low- to moderate-income families make repairs to their homes, including complete rebuilds for three of the homes and major renovations for the other four.
The city applied for the CDBG grant in July 2019, at which time the families involved in the project were identified and vetted, and officials received notice later that year, in November, that the city had been awarded the funds. Officials originally planned for construction to be underway by summer of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic led to some delays in the process.
Despite the delays, the process is starting to pick up again in the new year, and construction could begin as early as May or June, according to Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins, who gave the Morehead City Council an update on the project during the council’s monthly workshop meeting Tuesday.
Ms. Watkins said a consultant firm that was brought on to assist the city with the project is in town this week conducting intake interviews with the participating families, and lead and asbestos inspections are expected to start soon. After those are complete, the city may begin to advertise for bids from construction companies to actually carry out the work.
“The lead and asbestos inspections may start within the next few weeks,” Ms. Watkins said. “If we have reports from those inspections by the end of January, it is hoped that construction bidding may start in February or March, pending any COVID-related issues or other issues.”
Depending on how many bids are received and other factors, Ms. Watkins said the proposals should be ready for the council’s consideration by April or May, and construction can begin shortly after a company is selected.
“We’re looking at three to four months at the very, very earliest for construction, but we are seeing forward movement, so we’re very happy about that,” Ms. Watkins said.
All the homes involved in the revitalization project are single-family structures located in the neighborhood north of Arendell Street between 4th and 28th streets.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
