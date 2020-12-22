NWS warns of potential storms, coastal flooding on Christmas

NEWPORT — Carteret County visitors and residents should take care this Christmas Eve and Christmas morning due to a slight risk of severe thunderstorms and coastal flooding.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued Tuesday morning a severe weather outlook for Thursday through early Friday. According to the outlook, during this time there will be a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in the area.
The NWS said potential hazards include strong, damaging wind gusts and a possibility of isolated tornadoes. Strong, southerly winds are also forecast to produce high water levels and potentially minor coastal flooding across portions of Bogue and Core sounds. Outside of Carteret County, it may also cause minor coastal flooding in Bay River, Pamlico River and Eastern Albemarle Sound.
“Strong, southerly winds have the highest chance of producing coastal flooding across portions of the Pungo River, eastern Pamlico River, northern Pamlico Sound, Roanoke Sound and Croatan Sound,” the NWS said. “After frontal passage, winds turn to the southweast, with the threat of coastal flooding shifting to eastern Pamlico Sound along the Outer Banks. Ocean overwash is possible across vulnerable portions of Ocracoke Island, with strong onshore flow and 10-15-foot seas.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
