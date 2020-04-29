BEAUFORT — A Tuesday night wreck on Highway 70 east of Beaufort killed a Harkers Island resident.
First Sgt. David Clifton of the N.C. Highway Patrol office in Morehead City said the deceased man in the one-vehicle wreck was 59-year-old Martin Vern Terry.
The wreck occurred about 8 p.m.
According to 1st Sgt. Clifton, Trooper Heather Wilson responded to the accident.
“The driver ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, struck a (N.C. Department of Transportation) sign and overturned, ejecting the driver (who) was not wearing a seatbelt,” 1st Sgt. Clifton said in email to the News-Times.
“The driver was transported to Carteret Health (Care) where he was pronounced dead,” he continued.
Neither speed nor alcohol are considered a factor in the wreck, he reported.
The trooper did not identify the type of vehicle Mr. Terry was driving or the exact location of the collision.
