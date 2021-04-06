Employment program offers hope to those needing education, career assistance

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College student Makayla Gaitan, 19, knows what it’s like to overcome obstacles in pursuit of an education.
After losing many of her high school credits twice due to health and financial issues, Ms. Gaitan, at age 16, entered the college’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program, or WIOA, in October 2017.
Thanks to career and education counseling, workforce training and financial assistance provided through WIOA, Ms. Gaitan will graduate in May with an associate’s degree in human services technology. With a 3.8 grade point average, she now plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree and go after her dream of becoming a child therapist.
“This program has meant everything to me,” Ms. Gaitan, who currently lives in Havelock, said March 24. “I was at my lowest point when I heard about WIOA. I had lost my high school credits twice. I ended up at CCC in the adult high school program. I was making A’s the whole time, but I kept having other obstacles get in my way. I felt defeated.”
It was while pursuing her adult high school diploma that Ms. Gaitan heard about WIOA, a federally funded program offered through CCC and N.C. Works.
The program is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market. Services are offered to adults aged 18 and older, dislocated workers and youth and young adults aged 16-24 who meet eligibility requirements.
WIOA youth career adviser Merianne Grigoriciuc said Ms. Gaitan’s success story is among many thanks to WIOA services.
“Between the three programs that are offered, there are a lot of individuals who have received help,” Ms. Grigoriciuc said. “It’s been especially important during COVID. A lot of youth had to quit school to help their families. A recent report shows that 12 percent of our county’s youth between ages 16-19 are out of school and are not working. We can help.”
She said the young adult program recently received $249,526 to provide services for the next two years to qualified participants. Ms. Grigoriciuc can take up to 60 individuals in the program.
Depending on the person’s needs, WIOA offers individualized career services, educational services and training. Those who qualify can get tuition assistance, work-based learning opportunities and on-the-job training.
Individualized career services are based on employment needs of the client. Services can include specialized skills assessments, career exploration, resume assistance, interview coaching and job referrals.
As for educational help, WIOA assists those who are basic skills deficient (below the ninth grade equivalency in reading or math) and high school dropouts. Services can include remedial or tutoring assistance, testing fees and exposure to post-secondary training following the high school equivalency or adult high school program.
WIOA can assist with tuition, training-related books and materials, required tools and uniforms. Tuition assistance has a $4,000 maximum cap per program year, with a lifetime cap of $8,000.
The program offers subsidized work-based learning opportunities to assist participants in building their employability skills, providing career exploration and enhancing work skills.
WIOA also offers an on-the-job training program that can aide eligible career seekers and employers with filling open positions. Unlike subsidized work-based learning, the OTJ program allows employers to hire career seekers directly, utilizing their own training methods to educate new employees on skills needed to be successful on the job. OTJ participants make a minimum of $9.50 per hour, however, wages vary per position.
The WIOA program offers a number of supportive services to participants. They include assistance with childcare, transportation and emergency needs. Other services are financial literacy education, leadership skills training, mentoring, work readiness skills, a career readiness certificate and referrals for other services, such as housing and mental health counseling.
All participants receive follow-up services for a 12-month period once exiting the program. This can include coaching on workplace challenges and reconnecting to N.C. Works, if needed. Additionally, former participants are required to submit documentation on a quarterly basis showing continued employment and educational status.
As for Ms. Gaitan, she qualified under the young adult program, which targets those 16 to 24 years of age who meet certain criteria. Those qualifications include high school dropouts, those who have a secondary school diploma or recognized equivalent who are basic skills deficient or are English language learners who are low income. It also targets those subject to the juvenile or adult justice system, those who are houseless, runaways or foster children, those pregnant or parenting and those with disabilities.
The adult program provides training to those 18 and older who are unlikely/unable to obtain or retain employment, are in need of training to obtain employment and several other categories.
Upon entry into WIOA, Ms. Gaitan identified her initial goals as obtaining her high school diploma and getting a job. Ms. Grigoriciuc said because Ms. Gaitan had no work experience, they decided to build her resume and placed her in a part-time job as an education assistant with the Boys and Girls Club in Beaufort.
In the work-based experience program, WIOA pays the person’s wages while they work. It was while working with the Boys and Girls Club Ms. Gaitan discovered her love of working with children and decided to pursue a career as a child psychologist. While working at the club, she also obtained her adult high school credential Dec. 18, 2018, with straight A’s.
Ms. Gaitan realized she would need further education and experience to pursue her dream, and in January 2019, she enrolled in the human services technology associate’s degree program at CCC. She also continued working with the Boys and Girls Club under the WIOA subsidy program and was eventually hired by the club during the summer of 2019.
Once the summer was over, Ms. Gaitan decided to re-engage in WIOA sponsored work-based learning opportunities that would allow her to work with adults as she explored occupational options. She has worked with several departments at CCC and is currently employed at the Student Life and College Career Center to learn more about recreational supports for students and helping them prepare for careers.
Those interested in more information about WIOA can call 252-222-6038.
