CCC board to hold retreat
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual retreat from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Items on the agenda include an address by N.C. Community College System President Thomas Stith, a discussion of the NCCCS budget priorities, a tour of the college’s new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center and review of the college’s facility master plan.
Beaufort commissioners to meet Monday
Beaufort commissioners will consider a slew of business during their Monday work session.
The board of commissioners meets virtually at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting is public and can be joined by visiting zoom.us/j/94750903935?pwd=NWV1NExHckRaYkVHV3hyc1Z2ZVUzUT09.
Among the numerous agenda items is a presentation on a proposed utility rate increase for the Beaufort Housing Authority, consideration of several rezoning and sewer allocation requests, discussion of matters involving several town parks and a discussion on plans for the paid parking season.
Council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the town meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom.
Interested online participants may find a link to the Zoom meeting on the town’s website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
CHC board to meet Monday
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday at the hospital at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City. The board will initially meet in a closed session beginning at 9 a.m., and will move into open session at 10 a.m.
Group offers food resource
The Crystal Coast Nonprofit Network, an organization that brings together Carteret County’s nonprofits, is making a list of food resources available on its website, crystalcoastnonprofits.org.
Once on the site, scroll down to the red FOOD HELP button. The list can also be accessed on the home page of CarteretLocalFoodNetwork.org.
The site takes you to an Excel spreadsheet of collected data about food pantries and free meals.
BOA to consider setback request
The Beaufort Board of Adjustment will consider a variance request for an Ann Street property when it convenes virtually Monday.
The board meets at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/92053178662?pwd=RUQyNDAwNnV6aUFqQW8zeDV0dndHdz09.
On the agenda is a request to reduce setbacks for the property at 124 Ann St.
The meeting is open to the public.
PKS board to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Webinar.
Interested participants may find a link to the Webinar meeting on the town’s website, townofpks.com.
