CCC to host blood drive
Carteret Community College will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryant Student Center.
Because of a severe blood shortage, the American Red Cross is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to those who donate now through Saturday, July 31. Donors will also be entered into a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value.
To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org.
For more information about the CCC blood drive, contact Jenn Mull, event coordinator, at 252-222-6143 or email mullj.@carteret.edu.
Planners to review gas station proposal Monday
The Beaufort Planning Board will get the chance to review a buzzed-about special-use permit when it convenes for its July meeting Monday.
The advisory board meets at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom and will discuss the permit application for a Jim Dandy gas and service station at 1550 Lennoxville Road.
The site is currently the home of a veterinary clinic, and area neighbors have raised objections to the plan to construct a filling station on the lot.
In other business, the board will hold a public hearing on a request to rezone the lot at 302 Cedar St. from B-1 (general business) to R-8 (residential). According to the agenda packet, the lot is currently a nonconforming single-family residence.
There is a public comment period. To join the Zoom meeting, visit zoom.us/j/91941735978?pwd=UzZlaVpqWldaSzJmZXU0Rk1Gek02UT09.
PAWS holds food drive
The Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret is holding a pet food and supply drive through Thursday, Sept. 30. Items can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the PAWS Thrift Store and Gift Shoppe at 5243 Highway 70 in Morehead City.
Items will be used to stock the pet food pantry to provide necessities to families in need of assistance for their pets. Suggested items include unopened and unexpired bags of dry pet food, 25-pounds and under, canned pet food, non-clump cat litter and pet store gift cards. Donations are tax deductible.
PAWS is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the welfare of animals. For more information, go to pawsofcarteret.org, email adopt@pawsofcarteret.org or text 252-241-9408.
Council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting is open to the public.
MHC planning board meets Tuesday
The Morehead City Planning Board will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
According to an agenda for the meeting, the planning board has several items of new business to consider, including a request to amend the commercial neighborhood-conditional zoning district for 1100 N 20th St. to allow for an addition onto an existing self-service storage facility. The board will also consider a request to amend the single-family residential-conditional zoning district for 1601 N 20th St. and one unaddressed parcel on N 20th Street to revise the sketch development plan for a proposed 80-lot subdivision.
Other items of business the board will consider include a city-initiated text amendment to the unified development ordinance to declare signs in public rights-of-way as a nuisance, as well as final plat review and approval for a subdivision at 3822 Galantis Drive.
Planning board meetings are open to the public.
Planning board to meet Tuesday
The Newport Planning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting is open to the public.
