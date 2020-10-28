Cherry Point, Duke conduct research along Neuse River

CHERRY POINT — The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Department, along with Duke University, will be conducting shoreline research along the Neuse River in the proximity of the air station’s shoreline beginning this week.
According to a release from MCAS Cherry Point, roughly 50 devices, called settlement plates, will be placed in the waters near the shore. Due to the depth at which the devices will be installed, they are likely to be exposed at certain tidal cycles.
The EAD advises individuals using the area recreationally or otherwise to not disturb the settlement plates. They are part of an ongoing study and are vital to the department’s data gathering efforts.
